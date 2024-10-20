Desert Metals Begins Drilling at Adzope Project

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. has commenced its first diamond drilling program at the King Kong prospect within the Adzope gold project in Côte d’Ivoire. The initiative aims to explore potential gold mineralization zones identified through artisanal mining and supported by recent geophysical surveys. The drilling, expected to complete within weeks, marks a significant step in uncovering new mineral resources in this promising area.

For further insights into AU:DM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.