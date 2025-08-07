Desert Control to Release Q2 2025 Report and Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Desert Control AS ( (DE:8KT) ) just unveiled an update.

Desert Control has announced the release of their Q2 2025 report and presentation scheduled for August 15, 2025, with a webcast presentation to follow. This announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, reflecting its strategic focus on addressing global environmental challenges through innovative soil and water conservation solutions.

More about Desert Control AS

Desert Control develops innovative solutions to enhance soil health, conserve water, and promote ecosystem resilience. The company’s mission is to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity with their patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) technology, which transforms sandy soils to retain water and nutrients. Desert Control aims to strengthen sustainability and profitability in agriculture, forests, and green landscapes while preserving natural resources and enhancing food security.

Average Trading Volume: 185,419

Current Market Cap: NOK270.9M

For an in-depth examination of 8KT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue