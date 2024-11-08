Desert Control Secures U.S. Deal with Berkeley Golf

Desert Control AS (DE:8KT) has released an update.

Desert Control AS has secured a deal with Berkeley Country Club to implement its water conservation technology across the 63-acre golf course in California, marking its first full-scale deployment in the U.S. This agreement, which could potentially exceed NOK 6 million over five years, is based on a business model that generates revenue from water savings. The collaboration aims to enhance soil’s water retention, reduce irrigation needs, and promote sustainability in the golf industry.

