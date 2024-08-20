Desert Control AS Celebrates Record Q2 Growth and Partnerships

Desert Control AS (DE:8KT) has released an update.

Desert Control AS reports a prosperous second quarter in 2024, marked by technological innovations that led to a record number of installations and doubled LNC revenue from the previous year. The company’s advancements have notably increased production capacity and streamlined operations, resulting in improved financial performance, including positive EBITDA changes and a strong cash position. Desert Control’s growth is further supported by new strategic partnerships and market expansion in the U.S. and Middle East, indicating a positive outlook for future contracts and long-term stakeholder value.

