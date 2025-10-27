Desane Group Secures Enhanced Refinancing with NAB

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Desane Group Holdings Ltd ( (AU:DGH) ) has issued an update.

Desane Group Holdings Limited has successfully refinanced its corporate debt facilities with the National Australia Bank, increasing its funding capacity to $18.8 million. This refinancing, which includes improved terms and increased property valuations, will support Desane’s upcoming industrial project in Penrith, enhancing its financial flexibility and growth potential.

More about Desane Group Holdings Ltd

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a prominent property investment and development company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The company’s operations are driven by integrity, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to excellence, with a long-term vision focused on maximizing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 20,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$39.27M

