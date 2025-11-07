Dermata Therapeutics Increases Stock Offering by $1.79M

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Dermata Therapeutics ( (DRMA) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 7, 2025, Dermata Therapeutics announced an increase in the maximum aggregate offering amount of its common stock by $1,792,315 under the At The Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. This move follows a previous sale of $1,662,142 worth of shares, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (DRMA) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dermata Therapeutics stock, see the DRMA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DRMA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DRMA is a Underperform.

Dermata Therapeutics’ stock is primarily impacted by its financial health, characterized by significant operating losses and reliance on external financing. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend with potential overselling, while valuation remains difficult to assess due to negative earnings. These factors contribute to a low overall score.

More about Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for dermatological conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 136,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.16M

