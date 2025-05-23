Dentalcorp to Engage with Investors at Key Conferences

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from dentalcorp Holdings ( (TSE:DNTL) ) is now available.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., a leading network of dental practices in Canada and North America, announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, including the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and Canaccord Genuity’s Annual Growth Conference. This participation underscores Dentalcorp’s commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and growth prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DNTL) stock is a Buy with a C$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on dentalcorp Holdings stock, see the TSE:DNTL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DNTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DNTL is a Outperform.

Dentalcorp Holdings demonstrates strong revenue growth and technical momentum, supported by positive corporate events and strategic initiatives. However, the negative valuation metrics, due to ongoing net losses, temper the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:DNTL stock, click here.

More about dentalcorp Holdings

Dentalcorp is Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing networks of dental practices. The company is dedicated to enhancing the overall well-being of Canadians by providing excellent clinical outcomes and memorable experiences. Dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, aiming to become Canada’s most trusted healthcare network, while allowing professionals to maintain clinical autonomy and pursue growth opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 197,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.72B

Find detailed analytics on DNTL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.