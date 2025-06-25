Denox Updates Nomination Committee Terms to Boost Governance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1452) ) has provided an announcement.

Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Limited has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, emphasizing compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules. The committee will be composed mainly of independent non-executive directors, ensuring diversity with at least one member of a different gender. This move aims to enhance governance and operational transparency, potentially strengthening the company’s industry position and stakeholder trust.

More about Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Limited

Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the environmental and technology sectors. It focuses on providing innovative solutions and services within these industries.

Average Trading Volume: 192,826

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$52.17M

