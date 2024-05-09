Denison Mines Corp Faces Financial Downturn

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) has released an update.

Denison Mines Corp reported a decrease in total assets to CAD 712,909 thousand as of March 31, 2024, from CAD 726,603 thousand at the end of the previous year. Meanwhile, the company’s liabilities showed a slight increase, totaling CAD 89,366 thousand up from CAD 84,819 thousand. This period also saw a comprehensive loss, with a significant drop in revenues and increases in operating, exploration, and general expenses.

For further insights into TSE:DML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.