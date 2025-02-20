Denarius Metals Expands Private Placement to Bolster Spanish Projects

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest update is out from Denarius Metals Corp ( (TSE:DMET) ).

Denarius Metals Corp announced an increase in its previously announced private placement offering, now aiming to raise up to CA$15,008,000 due to strong investor interest. The proceeds will support the company’s projects in Spain and general corporate purposes. The offering involves the sale of Units comprising common shares and warrants and is subject to regulatory approvals, with some shares being freely tradeable immediately and others subject to a hold period.

More about Denarius Metals Corp

Denarius Metals Corp operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of metal resources. The company is primarily involved in projects in Spain, including the Lomero, Toral, and Aguablanca projects, where it aims to advance scoping studies and site administration activities.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$36.29M

