Denarius Metals Expands Private Placement to $15M Amid Strong Investor Demand

Denarius Metals Corp ( (TSE:DMET) ) has provided an update.

Denarius Metals Corp. has announced an update to its previously announced private placement, increasing the offering to CA$15,008,000 due to significant investor demand. The funds raised will support the company’s projects in Spain, with portions allocated for project advancements and general corporate purposes. The offering includes both LIFE Units and Non-LIFE Units with different trading restrictions, and it requires shareholder and regulatory approvals given the scale of the offering relative to existing shares.

More about Denarius Metals Corp

Denarius Metals Corp. is a company operating in the metals and mining industry, focusing on advancing projects in Spain. Its primary activities include scoping studies, site administration, and the development of mining projects such as the Lomero, Toral, and Aguablanca projects.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$36.29M

