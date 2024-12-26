DeNA Co. Expects Revenue Growth with Pokémon Game

DeNA Co (JP:2432) has released an update.

DeNA Co. anticipates a significant boost in its Game Business for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, driven by the successful global launch of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, despite earlier projections of decreased revenue. The company has reported strong performance with 60 million downloads and expects a year-on-year increase in full-year revenue and operating profit. However, specific financial forecasts remain challenging to provide at this time.

