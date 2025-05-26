dely inc. to Rebrand as Kurashiru, Inc. to Boost Brand Cohesion and Growth

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from dely inc. ( (JP:299A) ) is now available.

dely inc. announced its decision to change its trade name to ‘Kurashiru, Inc.’ effective October 1, 2025, to enhance brand recognition and cohesion across its businesses. This change is part of a strategic move to accelerate growth and expand its business domain, particularly in the retail and distribution sectors, without altering its service operations or management policy.

More about dely inc.

dely inc. operates primarily in the food-related services industry, known for its recipe video platform ‘Kurashiru.’ The company also engages in broader lifestyle sector operations and has expanded into retail media with ‘Kurashiru Reward,’ focusing on sales promotion.

Average Trading Volume: 302,248

Current Market Cap: Yen61.51B

