Deluxe Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Deluxe Corporation is a renowned company in the payments and data sector, providing solutions that help businesses manage transactions and grow. The company has a significant presence in the financial services industry, processing over $2 trillion in annual payment volume.

Deluxe Corporation’s third-quarter earnings report for 2025 highlights a positive financial performance with a 2.2% increase in reported revenue and a substantial rise in net income to $33.7 million from $8.9 million in the previous year. The company also reported a 13.8% increase in comparable adjusted EBITDA, reaching $118.9 million.

Key financial metrics include a 29.8% improvement in comparable adjusted diluted EPS to $1.09 and a notable increase in free cash flow to $95.9 million. The Data Solutions and Merchant Services segments contributed significantly to revenue growth, showcasing Deluxe’s strong operating leverage and cost management.

Looking forward, Deluxe Corporation has raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance while affirming its revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow outlook within a narrowed range. The company remains focused on maintaining its growth trajectory and improving its financial health through strategic initiatives and cost discipline.

