Deltic Energy Commences Drilling at Selene Well

Deltic Energy PLC has announced the mobilization of the Valaris 123 drilling unit to the Selene well in the Southern North Sea, with drilling operations expected to begin soon and continue for approximately 90 days. The company, partnered with Shell and Dana, is carried for its 25% interest in the well, with estimated resources of 318 BCF. CEO Graham Swindells expresses confidence in the prospect’s potential to significantly exceed the company’s current market value and contribute to energy security.

