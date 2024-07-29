Delta Lithium’s Financial Highlights Post-Quarter

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited reported a quarterly decrease in cash from operating activities, with significant investments in mining exploration and capitalization of expenses, but offset by proceeds from equity securities. The company’s cash flow statement for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 shows a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents despite a positive cash flow from financing activities.

For further insights into AU:DLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.