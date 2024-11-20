Delta Lithium Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Delta Lithium Limited announced a change in the holdings of Director Tim Manners, with the lapse of 41,667 options set to expire on November 18, 2024, while his holdings of ordinary shares and other options remain unchanged. This adjustment in director’s interests is a routine update for investors monitoring company leadership’s stake in Delta Lithium.

For further insights into AU:DLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.