Delta Galil Reports Reduction in Dormant Shares

Delta Galil ( (IL:DELG) ) just unveiled an update.

Delta Galil Industries Ltd., listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, has reported a reduction in its dormant shares, which are now 851,184, representing 3.16% of the issued share capital. This change indicates a reallocation within the company’s stock structure, potentially affecting its market operations and stakeholder interests by adjusting the percentage of shares without voting rights.

Delta Galil is an Israeli corporation operating in the textile and apparel industry, specializing in the production and distribution of a wide range of products, including intimate apparel, activewear, and socks. The company is known for its innovation in fabric technology and design, catering to a diverse clientele across global markets.

YTD Price Performance: -1.09%

Average Trading Volume: 100

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.52B

