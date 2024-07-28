Delta Drone International Eyes Diversified Growth

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

Delta Drone International Ltd reported a modest revenue increase to $1.744m, a 1% rise from the last quarter and an 18% surge from the previous year, despite a slight dip in cash receipts and a decrease in Annual Recurring Revenue. The company marked a significant contract renewal with Vedanta Zinc and expansion of its autonomous xBot system to Tier-1 customers and new sectors beyond resources, indicating a diversifying growth strategy. CEO Christopher Clark highlighted the company’s progress towards operational cash flow breakeven, excluding one-off tax payments.

