Delta Cleantech Advances in CO2 Capture Innovation

Delta Cleantech, Inc. (TSE:DELT) has released an update.

Delta CleanTech Inc. has partnered with the University of Guelph in a $1.5 million ‘Green Futures’ grant aimed at revolutionizing CO2 capture technology using AI and new solvents to lower costs. As a funding partner, Delta will gain from the intellectual property and advancements made during the five-year project, which aligns with their commitment to providing more efficient and cost-effective CO2 capture solutions. The collaboration signifies Delta’s ongoing efforts to refine CO2 capture processes and make emission reduction more affordable for companies.

For further insights into TSE:DELT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.