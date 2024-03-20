Delivra Health Unveils New Stock Option Plan

Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSE:DHB) has released an update.

Delivra Health Brands Inc., a consumer packaged goods company in the health and wellness sector, has announced a new 10% fixed stock option plan approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. This plan enables the company to grant options for up to 31,261,785 common shares, replacing its previous stock option plan from 2020. The move aims to provide potential incentives for employees and stakeholders, aligning with the company’s growth strategy.

For further insights into TSE:DHB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.