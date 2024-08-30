Deliveroo Repurchases and Cancels Shares

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo plc has announced the repurchase of 587,155 of its own Ordinary Shares as part of its share buyback program, with the intention to cancel the acquired shares. The transaction was conducted through Goldman Sachs International on various trading platforms at a volume weighted average price of £1.5048 per share. Following this transaction, Deliveroo’s issued share capital consists of 1,623,808,602 Ordinary Shares, with 1,621,746,670 voting rights.

For further insights into GB:ROO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.