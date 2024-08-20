Deliveroo Completes Share Buyback Initiative

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo plc has successfully repurchased 320,230 of its own Ordinary Shares for cancellation, a move executed through Goldman Sachs International as a part of the company’s share purchase program announced earlier this month. The transactions occurred across various trading platforms, including the London Stock Exchange, with the shares bought at prices ranging from £1.5290 to £1.5500. Following this buyback, Deliveroo’s total issued share capital now stands at over 1.6 billion Ordinary Shares, with voting rights slightly reduced due to the shares held in treasury.

