Delhivery’s Subsidiary Faces GST Order with No Major Financial Impact

Delhivery Limited ( (IN:DELHIVERY) ) just unveiled an update.

Delhivery Limited has disclosed that its subsidiary, Ecom Express Limited, received an order under the CGST/Bihar GST Act, 2017, imposing a tax demand and penalty for disallowance of input tax credit and short payment of tax for the financial years 2018-19 to 2022-23. Despite the order, Delhivery has stated that there will be no material impact on the financials or operations of Ecom or the parent company, as Ecom plans to appeal the order.

Delhivery Limited operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, providing services such as parcel transportation, warehousing, and freight services. The company focuses on leveraging technology to enhance delivery efficiency and customer satisfaction.

