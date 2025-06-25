Delek Logistics Announces $500M Senior Notes Offering

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Delek Logistics ( (DKL) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 25, 2025, Delek Logistics Partners, LP announced its intention to offer $500 million in senior notes due 2033 in a private placement, subject to market conditions. The proceeds from this offering are intended to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on DKL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DKL is a Neutral.

Delek Logistics Partners receives an overall score of 68, reflecting its strong dividend yield and positive earnings guidance. However, financial risks due to high leverage and mixed technical indicators weigh on the stock. Positive corporate events and strategic developments offer potential for future growth.

More about Delek Logistics

Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership based in Brentwood, Tennessee. The company provides gathering, pipeline, and transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, as well as storage, wholesale marketing, and terminalling services for intermediate and refined product customers. It operates mainly in the Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, and Gulf Coast region.

Average Trading Volume: 182,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.3B

