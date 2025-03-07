Delcath Systems Reports Strong 2024 Financial Growth

Delcath Systems, Inc. ( (DCTH) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Delcath Systems, Inc. presented to its investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company specializing in the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers, utilizing proprietary products like the HEPZATO KIT and CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System to deliver high-dose chemotherapy directly to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure.

In its latest earnings report, Delcath Systems announced significant financial growth for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, driven by the successful launch of its HEPZATO KIT. The company reported a total revenue of $15.1 million for the fourth quarter and $37.2 million for the full year, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a gross margin of 86% for the fourth quarter and 83% for the full year, alongside a net loss reduction to $3.4 million for the quarter and $26.4 million for the year. The company also achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter, despite a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million. Delcath’s strategic initiatives included expanding its network of active centers and receiving FDA clearance for a new clinical trial.

Looking ahead, Delcath Systems is poised to continue its momentum with the growing adoption of HEPZATO KIT as a leading treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma. The company plans to advance its research and development programs targeting other liver-dominant cancers, leveraging its strong financial position and expanding market presence.