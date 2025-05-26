Dekon Food and Agriculture Group Secures H Share Full Circulation Approval

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Dekon Food And Agriculture Group Class H ( (HK:2419) ) has provided an announcement.

Dekon Food and Agriculture Group has received approval from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong for the full circulation of its H shares, allowing for the conversion and listing of 29,524,269 domestic shares. This move, involving six participating shareholders, will adjust the company’s shareholding structure, increasing the percentage of H shares to 40.52% while domestic shares will decrease to 59.48%, potentially enhancing the company’s liquidity and market presence.

Dekon Food and Agriculture Group is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the food and agriculture industry. The company is primarily focused on the production and distribution of agricultural products, with a market presence in Hong Kong through its listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 2,195,019

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.82B

