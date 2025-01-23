Dekon Food and Agriculture Group Announces Positive Profit Alert for 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Dekon Food And Agriculture Group Class H ( (HK:2419) ) has shared an update.

Dekon Food and Agriculture Group has announced a positive profit alert for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company expects to record a profit before biological assets fair value adjustments of RMB3,100 million to RMB3,300 million, a significant turnaround from the previous year’s loss. This improvement is attributed to increased pig sales prices and reduced production costs, achieved through enhanced management efficiency and lower feed prices. The final annual results are expected to be published in March 2025.

Dekon Food and Agriculture Group is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the food and agriculture industry. Its primary focus is on the production and sales of pigs, alongside other agricultural products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 5.51%

Average Trading Volume: 129,488

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.8B

