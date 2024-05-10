Dekel Agri-Vision Reports Strong Financial Performance

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (GB:DKL) has released an update.

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc reports a decrease in palm oil production by 27.1% compared to record levels last April, but maintains a 5% increase year-to-date. Despite lower production, sales volumes surged by 45.8% due to strong first-quarter performance, with sales prices remaining high at €777 per tonne. The company’s Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire continues to demonstrate robust financial performance with improved extraction rates contributing to higher gross margins.

