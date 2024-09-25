Dekel Agri-Vision Reports Resilient H1 2024 Results

Dekel Agri-Vision (GB:DKL) has released an update.

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC reported mixed results for H1 2024, with a 10.1% decrease in palm oil revenues due to lower sales prices despite increased sales volumes and production efficiencies. The company’s EBITDA improved by 12.1% driven by effective cost controls and higher Palm Kernel Oil sales. The Cashew Operation’s performance remained steady as it awaits the commissioning of new equipment, which is expected to significantly improve production volumes and financial performance in the near future.

