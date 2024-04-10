Defiance Silver Reports Technical Disclosure Delays

Defiance Silver (TSE:DEF) has released an update.

Defiance Silver Corp. has announced delays in technical reporting for two of its key projects, Tepal and San Acacio, after a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The company is facing challenges in amending the Tepal project’s report due to the original contributors no longer qualifying as experts, hence a new report is in development with no confirmed filing date. Meanwhile, the San Acacio project’s report is expected to be filed by mid-May 2024, with delays attributed to site visit scheduling issues.

