Defence Therapeutics’ Vaccine Shows Promising Results

Defence Therapeutics Inc.’s innovative ARM-X anti-cancer vaccine has demonstrated significant success in combating pre-established ovarian cancer in animal studies, achieving complete responses when used with an anti-PD-1 immune-checkpoint inhibitor. This advancement in Defence’s Accum® platform marks the fourth cancer model successfully targeted by their ARM-X vaccine, offering a promising outlook for future oncology treatments.

