Defence Therapeutics Enhances Cancer Treatment with New Collaboration

Defence Therapeutics has announced a collaboration with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories to enhance the efficacy and safety of radio-immunoconjugate cancer therapies by combining its proprietary Accum® technology with Actinium-225. This partnership aims to improve the delivery and effectiveness of cancer-targeting antibodies by facilitating their escape from endosomes, thereby increasing their accumulation in the cell nucleus. The collaboration is a significant step in Defence’s mission to revolutionize cancer treatment and positions the company well within the growing global radiopharmaceutical market.

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing advanced cancer therapeutics and drug delivery technologies. The company specializes in radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary ACCUM® technology platform, which enhances the precision delivery of these therapies to target cells, aiming to increase efficacy against cancer and infectious diseases.

YTD Price Performance: 155.38%

Average Trading Volume: 20,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $37.43M

