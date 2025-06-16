Defence Holdings PLC Transforms from Esports to Defence Technology Leader

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Guild Esports ( (GB:ALRT) ) has shared an announcement.

Defence Holdings PLC has announced its unaudited financial results for a 15-month period, marking a significant strategic overhaul from esports to defence technology. The company has divested its esports operations, removed liabilities, and raised £3.45 million to support its new direction. It has launched a five-year strategic plan focused on AI and software-driven defence solutions, reflecting contemporary conflict dynamics. The company is strengthening its financial and governance frameworks, aiming to become a trusted partner in the defence sector. With a new leadership team and strategic partnerships, Defence Holdings is poised for growth, focusing on delivering sovereign capabilities and engaging with UK and EU defence ecosystems.

Defence Holdings PLC, formerly known as Guild Esports PLC, has transitioned from the esports industry to focus on defence technology. The company is now positioned as a publicly listed defence technology platform, aiming to be a leader in the software-defined, AI-driven defence era. Its primary market focus is on national and allied security innovation, with a strategic emphasis on drone warfare, AI agents for defence operations, information warfare, and critical infrastructure defence.

YTD Price Performance: 1129.73%

Average Trading Volume: 30,371,092

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.66M

