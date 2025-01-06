Deezer Updates Share and Voting Rights Information

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Deezer SA ( (FR:DEEZR) ) has issued an announcement.

Deezer has disclosed its share and voting rights information as of December 31, 2024, in compliance with French financial regulations. This announcement provides transparency about the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting investor perceptions and reinforcing Deezer’s position as a credible player in the tech-driven music streaming industry.

More about Deezer SA

Deezer is a global independent music streaming platform, offering a comprehensive catalog of high-quality music and innovative features to users in over 180 countries. Established in 2007 in Paris, the company is a pioneer in the industry, known for its strategic partnerships and new monetization models that aim to benefit both artists and listeners. Deezer operates across various sectors including telecommunications, media, and e-retail.

YTD Price Performance: -1.87%

Average Trading Volume: 6,313

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €193.2M

