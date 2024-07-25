Deezer SA Welcomes Alexis Lanternier as New CEO

Deezer SA (FR:DEEZR) has released an update.

Deezer SA, a leading global music streaming service, has appointed Alexis Lanternier as its new CEO to drive forward the company’s profitable growth and expansion. Lanternier, an experienced leader with a background in e-commerce and digital platforms, is set to build on Deezer’s technological innovations and fair artist compensation strategies. He takes over from interim CEO Stu Bergen, who will continue to serve on the company’s Board of Directors.

