DeepMarkit Completes Key Private Placement

DeepMarkit Corp. has successfully completed the second tranche of its private placement, issuing nearly 600,000 units at $0.06 each, resulting in proceeds of just under $40,000. The funds raised are designated for general working capital purposes. Each unit sold includes a common share and a warrant, which allows the purchase of an additional share at $0.10 within two years, with no finder’s fees paid during this offering.

