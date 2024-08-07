Deep Yellow Limited Reports Substantial Holding Changes

Deep Yellow Limited (AU:DYL) has released an update.

Deep Yellow Limited has experienced a change in substantial holdings, as detailed in a recent notice that outlines adjustments in voting power and relevant interests of various entities. The significant entities, such as State Street Global Advisors and its associates, have shown changes in their control over voting rights and the disposal of securities, some of which are associated with securities lending agreements. Deep Yellow Limited’s shareholding landscape has undergone notable shifts, which could impact investor decisions and the company’s governance.

