Deep Yellow Limited Announces New Quotation of Securities

An announcement from Deep Yellow Limited ( (AU:DYL) ) is now available.

Deep Yellow Limited announced a new application for the quotation of securities on January 10, 2025. The company will quote 124,263 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code DYL, following the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities. This move is likely to support Deep Yellow’s strategic initiatives and may enhance its market presence in the uranium sector.

More about Deep Yellow Limited

Deep Yellow Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on uranium exploration and development. The company is involved in advancing projects that cater to the growing demand for nuclear energy worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 1.30%

Average Trading Volume: 125,935

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $759.8M

