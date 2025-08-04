Deep Industries Limited Announces Key Leadership Re-Appointments and Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Deep Industries Limited ( (IN:DEEPINDS) ) has issued an announcement.

Deep Industries Limited has announced the re-appointment of Mr. Paras Shantilal Savla as the Chairman & Managing Director and Mr. Rupesh Kantilal Savla as the Managing Director for a five-year term starting September 01, 2025. This decision, approved by the Board of Directors and subject to shareholder approval, underscores the company’s commitment to stable leadership. The announcement also included the approval of the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial transparency and governance practices.

More about Deep Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 11,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 30.79B INR

For detailed information about DEEPINDS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue