Deep Industries Limited Announces Financial Results and Leadership Re-Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Deep Industries Limited ( (IN:DEEPINDS) ) has provided an update.

Deep Industries Limited has announced its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, which were approved by the Board of Directors. The company also confirmed the re-appointment of Mr. Paras Shantilal Savla as Chairman & Managing Director and Mr. Rupesh Kantilal Savla as Managing Director, both for a five-year term starting September 1, 2025, pending shareholder approval. These leadership decisions are expected to reinforce the company’s strategic direction and stability, benefiting stakeholders and ensuring continued growth in the energy sector.

More about Deep Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 11,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 30.79B INR

See more insights into DEEPINDS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue