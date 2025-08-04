Deep Industries Announces Executive Appointments and Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Deep Industries Limited ( (IN:DEEPINDS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Deep Industries Limited announced key executive appointments and financial results. Rohan Vasantkumar Shah has been appointed as Executive Director effective June 24, 2026. The company also released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, which were approved by the Board of Directors. Additionally, the re-appointments of Mr. Paras Shantilal Savla as Chairman & Managing Director and Mr. Rupesh Kantilal Savla as Managing Director for five years were confirmed, pending shareholder approval.

More about Deep Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 11,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 30.79B INR

See more data about DEEPINDS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue