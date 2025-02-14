DEE Development Engineers Releases Q4 2024 Financials with Positive Auditor Review

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

DEE Development Engineers Limited ( (IN:DEEDEV) ) has shared an announcement.

DEE Development Engineers Limited has released its unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The results comply with Indian Accounting Standards and SEBI regulations, indicating transparency and adherence to financial reporting norms. This release, reviewed by independent auditors, shows no material misstatements, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining high financial reporting standards.

More about DEE Development Engineers Limited

DEE Development Engineers Limited operates within the piping systems industry, focusing on the design, engineering, and manufacturing of piping solutions. The company serves various sectors, providing high-quality products tailored to specific market needs.

YTD Price Performance: -17.47%

Average Trading Volume: 19,035

