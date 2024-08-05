Decmil’s Acquisition by Macmahon Nears Completion

Decmil Group Limited (AU:DCG) has released an update.

Decmil Group Limited’s securityholders have voted to approve the acquisition schemes by Macmahon Holdings Limited, which has now received Supreme Court of Western Australia’s approval. The finalization of the acquisition, including the suspension of Decmil’s shares from trading and payment of the scheme consideration by Macmahon, is anticipated to be completed by mid-August 2024. Macmahon assures its shareholders that no action is required on their part regarding this transaction.

