Decmil’s Acquisition Approved by Supreme Court

Decmil Group Limited has announced the Supreme Court of Western Australia’s approval of the acquisition schemes by Macmahon Holdings Limited, with Decmil Securityholders having voted in favor on July 31, 2024. The acquisition is set to take effect following the lodgment with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, leading to the suspension of Decmil’s shares and redeemable convertible preference shares from trading on the ASX on August 6, 2024.

