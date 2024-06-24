Decmil Group Endorses Macmahon Takeover Bid

Decmil Group Limited (AU:DCG) has released an update.

Decmil Group Limited has scheduled shareholder meetings for July 31, 2024, to vote on an acquisition proposal by Macmahon Holdings Limited, which includes a takeover of all Decmil’s ordinary and redeemable convertible preference shares. Shareholders will receive a Scheme Booklet with details and an Independent Expert’s Report around July 2, 2024, after ASIC registration. Decmil’s Board unanimously recommends that shareholders approve the acquisition, with the provision that it remains in their best interest and no better offer is presented.

