Deck Chair Holdings Acquires Major Stake in Middle Island Resources

Middle Island Resources Limited has announced that Deck Chair Holdings Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder with a 5.49% voting power, following the acquisition of 15,000,000 shares. The transactions were conducted over three dates in late 2024 with a total consideration of $226,110. This change in significant shareholding is expected to influence future company directions.

