Decidr AI Industries Updates Securities Trading Policy to Enhance Market Integrity

An announcement from Decidr AI Industries ( (AU:DAI) ) is now available.

Decidr AI Industries has announced an updated Securities Trading Policy, effective immediately, in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 12.10. The policy aims to prevent insider trading and ensure high standards of corporate conduct, thereby supporting market confidence in the integrity of dealing in company securities. This update reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining its reputation and adhering to legal obligations, which is crucial for its stakeholders and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DAI) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Decidr AI Industries stock, see the AU:DAI Stock Forecast page.

More about Decidr AI Industries

Decidr AI Industries is an Agentic AI Enablement Group with a controlling interest in Decidr.ai. The company is focused on transforming into an AI-enablement entity by deploying cutting-edge applications developed by Decidr. It aims to leverage its technology for innovation and rapid growth across various sectors and geographies, enhancing its competitive edge and go-to-market strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 1,125,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$164M

