Decidr AI Industries Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Live Verdure Ltd ( (AU:DAI) ) has provided an update.

Decidr AI Industries Ltd has announced the quotation of 2,557,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code DAI. This move signifies a strategic step for the company, potentially enhancing its market presence and providing liquidity for its stakeholders.

Live Verdure Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 491,791

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$86.41M

