Decidr AI Industries Issues Shares and Explores New Opportunities

Live Verdure Ltd ( (AU:DAI) ) has shared an announcement.

Decidr AI Industries Ltd has issued 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of options, as per Section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001. The company is in preliminary discussions with existing and potential clients for new products and services, indicating a strategic focus on expanding its market reach and enhancing its product offerings.

More about Live Verdure Ltd

Decidr AI Industries is an Agentic AI Enablement Group with a controlling interest in Decidr.ai. The company is transitioning into an AI-enablement enterprise, leveraging its technology to innovate and develop new products across various sectors and geographies. This strategic move aims to unlock rapid growth and provide a competitive edge for its existing businesses and go-to-market strategy.

YTD Price Performance: -36.05%

Average Trading Volume: 737,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$94.61M

